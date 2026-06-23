What Is The 5-Hour Limit On Claude's Free Plan & How Does It Work?

Since Claude's five-hour message limit is determined by the complexity and length of tasks, there are some best practices that will allow you to finish more work within its constraints — and if done correctly, you can get more done with Claude than any human can accomplish.

Before you start working, plan your conversation to avoid back-and-forth messaging. You can provide as much information as you can up front and maybe even combine multiple questions into a single message. Try to be as clear as you can in your messages, adding detailed instructions, so clarifications aren't needed. (This is similar advice for being efficient while using ChatGPT.) If you end up sending a message that Claude misunderstands, don't send a follow-up correction. Instead, edit the original message to use less messages by clicking the "edit" icon and fixing the prompt to regenerate it.

Another trick is to consistently start new conversations. Long chats can start using a lot of tokens since it starts to get more complex, going from 20 tokens for your first message to thousands once you're dozens in. After about 20 messages, start a new conversation. Ask Claude to summarize the discussion, copy the summary, and open it in a new chat. You can also spread your work throughout the day, ensuring you don't hit Claude's five-hour limit right away.