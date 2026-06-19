Hit-And-Run Reports Soar In Las Vegas Thanks To A State Traffic Law Change
It appears that amid the glitz and glamour of Sin City, parking lots (of all places) are getting more attention from law enforcement. While there are several parking lot etiquette rules every driver should follow, it goes without saying that you shouldn't clip another vehicle and flee. Unfortunately, this is exactly what is on the rise in Vegas, with a 60% increase in parking lot hit-and-run reports investigated by police. News3LV.com reported the jump, citing numbers from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
Some are pointing to a law that expanded hit-and-run penalties to private property as the reason for the change. Previously, a minor fender bender on non-public land didn't necessarily involve law enforcement. However, the new legislation puts criminal investigations on the table for privately owned parking lots, like those around retail stores and casinos, for incidents involving minor damage to property. Authorities speaking on the matter have pointed directly to Senate Bill 359, passed in 2025, when explaining the sharp increase in reports.
But has it resulted in many of the hit-and-run perpetrators being brought to justice? The results are mixed, as authorities admit there aren't enough police officers to handle the 2,796 investigations on file as of early June. Plus, unless cameras captured the event, evidence can be sparse, leading to stalled investigations. In addition, since no one is injured in these incidents, they aren't as high a priority for law enforcement as other crimes.
How to avoid a charge of hit-and-run and what you should do
There are plenty of strange driving laws you'll find in the United States, but laws around hit-and-run accidents aren't one of them. Accidents happen, and this law doesn't automatically criminalize backing into another vehicle in a grocery store parking lot. Ideally, the driver of the other car is present, and you can then exchange information so that the insurance companies can get involved. This applies even when the damage is purely cosmetic and minimal.
If the vehicle's owner isn't around and you can't wait for them, leave a note. According to Lt. Cody Fulwiler, who heads up the Metro Traffic Bureau, "If you leave your information on the windshield, then you're fine, but if you back up into it, hit the car, and then leave the scene, that is considered hit-and-run and a crime," as reported by 963KKLZ.com.
Those who fail to exchange information or even leave a note after a parking lot crash will spark a law enforcement investigation that could result in a variety of punishments. Depending on the circumstances (property damage only), you may be required to pay as much as a $1,000 fine or even be subject to jail time, making the idea of fleeing the scene much less palatable.