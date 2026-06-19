Hit-And-Run Reports Soar In Las Vegas Thanks To A State Traffic Law Change

It appears that amid the glitz and glamour of Sin City, parking lots (of all places) are getting more attention from law enforcement. While there are several parking lot etiquette rules every driver should follow, it goes without saying that you shouldn't clip another vehicle and flee. Unfortunately, this is exactly what is on the rise in Vegas, with a 60% increase in parking lot hit-and-run reports investigated by police. News3LV.com reported the jump, citing numbers from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Some are pointing to a law that expanded hit-and-run penalties to private property as the reason for the change. Previously, a minor fender bender on non-public land didn't necessarily involve law enforcement. However, the new legislation puts criminal investigations on the table for privately owned parking lots, like those around retail stores and casinos, for incidents involving minor damage to property. Authorities speaking on the matter have pointed directly to Senate Bill 359, passed in 2025, when explaining the sharp increase in reports.

But has it resulted in many of the hit-and-run perpetrators being brought to justice? The results are mixed, as authorities admit there aren't enough police officers to handle the 2,796 investigations on file as of early June. Plus, unless cameras captured the event, evidence can be sparse, leading to stalled investigations. In addition, since no one is injured in these incidents, they aren't as high a priority for law enforcement as other crimes.