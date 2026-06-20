Consumer Reports Considers These Two Hedge Trimmers The Best You Can Buy

Cordless yard equipment is quickly becoming the norm in many households as battery technology becomes cheaper and more efficient, making it more practical to use it over more cumbersome gas-powered or corded electric tools. Two of the biggest names when it comes to battery-powered lawn equipment are Ego and Greenworks, so it's no surprise that both companies top the list of the best hedge trimmers you can buy according to Consumer Reports.

The nonprofit organization rates tools like hedge trimmers by combining data from owner surveys with its own expert lab testing, which is why it's built a strong reputation for its reviews. Of the several hedge trimmers it ranks, including corded and battery-powered models, Ego and Greenworks are tied with the exact same top score. Other brands, like Ryobi and Stihl, also fare well in the ratings and earn recommendations from Consumer Reports, but there is a distinct gap between these and the Ego and Greenworks models when it came to overall scores.

Based on these findings, you're probably not going to have major issues with either hedge trimmer, and your choice may come down to which brand you already have in your tool shed, since each has a proprietary system of interchangeable batteries and chargers. However, it's still fair to compare Ego and Greenworks cordless tools directly, and even Consumer Reports' findings suggest that, despite the exact same score, one hedge trimmer is a little better than the other.