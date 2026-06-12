3 New Harbor Freight Icon Finds Available In June 2026

Harbor Freight offers a wide assortment of tools for buyers to choose from, including exclusive products from Harbor Freight-owned tool brands such as Icon. The brand specializes in tools for automotive work, providing mechanics with essentials like hand tools, ratchets, rolling toolboxes, and electronic diagnostics kits. And, as with any tool brand worth its salt, Icon is continually expanding its catalog as it tries to stay ahead of the competition.

A couple of weeks into June, a handful of new Icon products have hit Harbor Freight shelves and the store's website. All three are new ratchets that should help those who work on vehicles, be it professionally or as a hobby, get their work done correctly and efficiently. If you're interested in expanding your Icon tool assortment, June looks to be a pretty good month for it. Let's take a quick look at the three new Icon tools that have become available this month.