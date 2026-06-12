3 New Harbor Freight Icon Finds Available In June 2026
Harbor Freight offers a wide assortment of tools for buyers to choose from, including exclusive products from Harbor Freight-owned tool brands such as Icon. The brand specializes in tools for automotive work, providing mechanics with essentials like hand tools, ratchets, rolling toolboxes, and electronic diagnostics kits. And, as with any tool brand worth its salt, Icon is continually expanding its catalog as it tries to stay ahead of the competition.
A couple of weeks into June, a handful of new Icon products have hit Harbor Freight shelves and the store's website. All three are new ratchets that should help those who work on vehicles, be it professionally or as a hobby, get their work done correctly and efficiently. If you're interested in expanding your Icon tool assortment, June looks to be a pretty good month for it. Let's take a quick look at the three new Icon tools that have become available this month.
Icon G2 10-inch Flex Ratchet with Comfort Grip
When working on cars, the ratchet is one of the most important tools to have around. It can help out all over the average vehicle, removing fasteners with ease. It's especially useful for getting seized bolts moving with the aid of good penetrating oil. One of the newest Icon ratchets available is the 10-inch G2 Flex Ratchet with Comfort Grip, which costs $54.99 on the Harbor Freight website — the lowest price point among the latest Icon tools.
This ratchet features a TPV comfort grip to reduce hand strain, with a chrome-molybdenum forged body and a nickel-chrome-molybdenum gear. Speaking of the gear mechanism, this ratchet features Icon's split-pawl technology, which entails a two-piece pawl intended to increase durability. The head is also completely sealed to keep debris out, and it can flex 180 degrees to suit the job at hand. As usual with Icon hand tools, the ratchet comes with Harbor Freight and Icon's lifetime warranty. Do note that this ratchet has a ⅜-inch drive, so shop for sockets accordingly.
Icon G2 14-inch Long-Reach Flex Ratchet
In many cases, a regular-sized ratchet will get the job done. However, if you need to remove a stubborn fastener, you'll need something that offers more leverage. Icon has a selection of longer ratchets for sale to suit these needs, which naturally sell at higher price points. One such tool, new for June 2026, is the Icon G2 14-inch Long-Reach Flex Ratchet. As the name suggests, this $64.99 new-release ratchet has a long handle — sans comfort grip, however — that will hopefully offer a user enough leverage to get stuck nuts and bolts moving.
Aside from the handle's length and its higher price, this Icon ratchet isn't all that different from the 10-inch Icon ratchet that's also new for this month. It has a ⅜-inch drive, a chrome-moly forged body, and a nickel-chrome-moly gear. The sealed head utilizes split-pawl technology to ensure it stands up to the rigors of long-term use, while its 180-degree flex should let users reach most, if not all, fasteners. Icon's lifetime warranty is also present, just in case the workmanship on your specific sample isn't up to par.
Icon G2 18-inch Long-Reach Flex Ratchet
If even a 14-inch ratchet still won't offer enough leverage to get fasteners loose, don't worry; you don't necessarily have to resort to a breaker bar or blowtorch just yet. The new Icon G2 18-inch Long-Reach Flex Ratchet could be one of the many Harbor Freight tools worth buying for this situation. The even longer handle, compared to its fellow new-for-June ratchets, may give you the added leverage needed to break that frustrating fastener free. With that said, it comes at a higher cost than the other new Icon releases and retails for a relatively steep $79.99.
This is another situation where a new Icon ratchet has the same general specs as the ones it released alongside. This 18-inch ratchet uses the same chrome-moly and nickel-chrome-moly material for the body and gear, respectively; it also makes use of Icon's durability-enhancing split-pawl technology and sports a sealed head that flexes 180 degrees for versatility. Harbor Freight also backs this ratchet with its lifetime hand tool warranty. The only notable difference between this and the shorter new ratchets is that it has a ½-inch drive. Fortunately, Icon has a range of deep and shallow ½-inch sockets for those in need.