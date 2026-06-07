The First-Ever 8.1L Big Block C8 Corvette Has Hit The Streets For Speed Testing

For three and a half years, an engineer named Larry Hofer has been working to drop a huge V8 into a car never built to hold one. In early June 2026, he pulled it off, with the world's first 8.1-liter big block C8 Corvette finally turning a wheel in public.

In a YouTube video, Hofer, of Raylar Engineering, is seen taking the car out on the highway at everyday speeds, with the drive serving as a gauge of how the whole package holds up. You'd think such a big achievement would warrant a more attention-grabbing stunt, but you could tell that he was babying his creation. One of the most surprising things about the video, however, is how quiet the car sounds despite that massive engine.

Despite the ease with which the vehicle seems to be operating, getting this 8.1-liter unit to behave like a stock engine was no easy feat. That's in part because the car comes with an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission. Sure, the car did experience a few misfires under light throttle and sensors onboard did have some misreadings along the way, but none of these things kept the car from chugging along. The main remaining challenge is that the car's torque management hasn't yet adapted to the wave of low-RPM power the big block throws at it, as Autoblog notes.