New Milwaukee Extended Reach Ratchets Arrive In July 2026 - Here's What They Cost
For many professionals, Milwaukee is their brand of choice for the sheer breadth of products in its portfolio. With summer heating up, Milwaukee has been rolling out several products across its lineup, including those from its Packout modular storage system. And if you're already seriously invested in its M18 or M12 cordless battery systems, you'll be happy to know that the tool manufacturer is finally releasing a new batch of extended-reach ratchets for your consideration. Extended-reach ratchets are essential for all kinds of jobs, whether you're working on engine bays, exhaust systems, or plumbing. Unlike regular ratchets, they're designed for harder-to-reach situations, such as deep cavities or recessed areas.
Milwaukee isn't new to the extended reach ratchet game. In 2019, it released its first-generation models with the ¼-inch Extended Reach Ratchet (2559-20) and the ⅜-inch Extended Reach Ratchet (2560-20). For years, it was well-received with hundreds of positive reviews for its performance. However, it was only going to be a matter of time before Milwaukee took it to the next level. Ahead of their July 2026 arrival, Milwaukee announced a new extended-reach lineup fitted with modern motors capable of generating higher maximum torque. Under its M12 FUEL system, we'll be seeing the ¼-inch, ⅜-inch, and ½-inch Extended Reach Ratchets on shelves soon, all retailing for $279 for the bare tool. Here's what you should know about them, how much they're going to cost, and if there are ways to get more bang for your buck.
What you should know about Milwaukee's new extended reach ratchets
Between the three, the M12 FUEL ½-inch Extended Reach Ratchet (3055-20) is the longest option at 16.5 inches. It is also the heaviest at 2.2 lbs without the battery. Designed to reach 300 RPM, it is capable of generating up to 80 ft-lbs of torque. While it's the only model that isn't sold in a kit, it does mean you can invest in an M12 battery with more runtime separately.
On the other hand, there's the M12 FUEL ⅜-inch Extended Reach Ratchet (3059-20), which delivers up to 400 RPM and a max torque of 70 ft-lbs. It's also a bit more compact, with the bare tool weighing 2.1 lbs and measuring 16.2 inches in height. Lastly, you can opt for the smallest of the bunch, the M12 FUEL ¼-inch Extended Reach Ratchet (3058-20). It's about 15.4 inches long and weighs just 1.8 lbs (battery not included). While it still goes up to 550 RPM, it has a lower maximum torque of 45 ft-lbs.
Alternatively, kits are available for both the ⅜-inch and ¼-inch models, which retail for an extra $100 at $379.The M12 FUEL ⅜-inch Extended Reach Ratchet Kit (3059-21) and M12 FUEL ¼-inch Extended Reach Ratchet Kit (3058-21) both include the extended ratchets, a modular button cap, a modular paddle cap, the M12 High Output 2.5 Ah battery, and an M12 charger. Milwaukee also sells model-specific protective boots for each of the three ratchets, available for $29 each.