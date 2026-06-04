New Milwaukee Extended Reach Ratchets Arrive In July 2026 - Here's What They Cost

For many professionals, Milwaukee is their brand of choice for the sheer breadth of products in its portfolio. With summer heating up, Milwaukee has been rolling out several products across its lineup, including those from its Packout modular storage system. And if you're already seriously invested in its M18 or M12 cordless battery systems, you'll be happy to know that the tool manufacturer is finally releasing a new batch of extended-reach ratchets for your consideration. Extended-reach ratchets are essential for all kinds of jobs, whether you're working on engine bays, exhaust systems, or plumbing. Unlike regular ratchets, they're designed for harder-to-reach situations, such as deep cavities or recessed areas.

Milwaukee isn't new to the extended reach ratchet game. In 2019, it released its first-generation models with the ¼-inch Extended Reach Ratchet (2559-20) and the ⅜-inch Extended Reach Ratchet (2560-20). For years, it was well-received with hundreds of positive reviews for its performance. However, it was only going to be a matter of time before Milwaukee took it to the next level. Ahead of their July 2026 arrival, Milwaukee announced a new extended-reach lineup fitted with modern motors capable of generating higher maximum torque. Under its M12 FUEL system, we'll be seeing the ¼-inch, ⅜-inch, and ½-inch Extended Reach Ratchets on shelves soon, all retailing for $279 for the bare tool. Here's what you should know about them, how much they're going to cost, and if there are ways to get more bang for your buck.