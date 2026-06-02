Should You Repair Or Replace Your Concrete Driveway? Here's How To Know

No matter the driveway type, eventually you'll have to ask yourself the question, should it be repaired or completely replaced? In the case of concrete driveways, several things can ruin them and bring you to this question. While you should consider key elements like your driveway's age — concrete driveways generally remain drivable between 25 and 50 years — and financial situation before making your decision, ultimately, the matter should come down to the severity of the present damage. Certain issues can and should be repaired for the sake of time, effort, and cost, while others are beyond attempts at repair and will unfortunately call for an expensive yet effective driveway redo.

As far as repairs, a professional or even a handy homeowner can fix up minor imperfections like small cracks, holes, and chips. So long as they're not enormous or all over the driveway, there's no reason why the correct tools and materials couldn't remedy the situation. On the other hand, some issues are just too big for DIY or professional patchwork. If your concrete driveway has one or more cracks that are long, wide, and deep, areas are sinking or forming potholes, or the repairs you've attempted are failing not long after they were done, a full replacement is likely your best bet. Otherwise, the existing issues are likely to worsen and you'll continue to spend on quick fixes that don't improve anything.

With all of that in mind, the best thing to do for a concrete driveway is take care of it. There are several preventative measures worth taking to keep repair or replacement-necessary damage at bay for as long as possible.