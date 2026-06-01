The Problem With Driving At High Elevation Through The Mountains

Driving in the mountains is about much more than just taking in the scenery and enjoying the wildlife. Regardless of whether or not you drive a gas-powered or electric vehicle (EV), you will likely experience issues that you wouldn't encounter on flat land. It begins with reduced fuel economy, which a gas vehicle experiences in higher elevations.

The reason for that is because mountainous regions require the vehicle to be working harder to overcome gravity when climbing. A vehicle's engine can lose power in higher elevations as well. In fact, power is estimated to be reduced by around 3% for every 1,000 feet of elevation gained. This loss of power is due to reduced oxygen levels, which directly affects the natural combustion process of a gasoline engine.

In contrast, EVs don't lose power, but they do experience a drop in range when climbing steep mountain roads. This is due to the amount of energy it takes to move the vehicle uphill, as it's working against gravity itself to make forward progress. When an EV goes back down the mountain and uses regenerative braking, a process that allows for more range, it can can help the vehicle regain some of its charge. Still, the energy spent going uphill can be much greater than what the vehicle can recover downhill.