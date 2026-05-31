Who Owns Sinclair Gas Stations?

Sinclair gas stations can be found across 32 states in the United States, with most locations in California, Colorado, Idaho, and Utah. The gas stations are instantly recognizable thanks to the green Apatosaurus in their logos – and sometimes standing outside.

Sinclair gas stations kept their iconic branding even after Sinclair Oil was purchased by HollyFrontier Corporation and Holly Energy Partners for $2.6 billion. The parent company rebranded as HF Sinclair, merging the two entities as they work together to grow their renewable diesel, lubricants, and marketing businesses.

Before the merger, Sinclair Oil was a privately held firm. The founder, Harry F. Sinclair, started working in the oil business at just 20 years old. He sold lumber to oil derricks, leading him to become the richest man in Kansas aged just 31 years old. He founded Sinclair Oil Corporation in 1916 at 40 years old. It became the seventh largest oil company in the United States by the 1920s, a few decades after the first ever gas station popped up in the U.S. Before that, people filled up their cars with gas rather differently.