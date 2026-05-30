5 Foldable Milwaukee Finds That Can Fit Into Your Pocket Or Backpack Easily

Your collection of Milwaukee tools should contain a wide range of equipment. Obviously, you should have your basic hand tools, like hammers and screwdrivers, and even if you do very little handy work, having a few choice power tools, such as a drill/driver, is crucial for home improvement tasks. For some people, portability is very important for the tools they use. They could be working all over their home or outside and want to carry their arsenal of tools in their pockets or a simple backpack, since lugging around a bunch of bulky tools can be quite tiresome.

Luckily, Milwaukee Tool, a beloved brand amongst tool enthusiasts, has some solutions to this portability issue. Of course, something like a screwdriver is inherently portable, but other tools seem tough to carry around. Milwaukee offers a variety of foldable tools that collapse bulkier equipment into something much easier to handle, or make compact tools even more compact by folding them.

Here, we are going to look at five foldable tools from Milwaukee. These will cover a good range of what the company has to offer, from small handheld tools to invaluable accessories you might not initially think you need when assembling a tool collection. All five would either fit perfectly inside your pants pocket or — for the slightly larger options — in a backpack along with many other tools.