What Does Harbor Freight Do With Unsold Tools And Equipment?
In addition to selling professional-grade tools, Harbor Freight is known for its wide selection that includes power tools, equipment, accessories, and more. But the inventory in those stores will not be there forever of course, as it does sell down over time. For those items that stores can't move, Harbor Freight uses a multi-layered approach to speed up the process.
That approach includes clearance sales, which often feature slow-moving sellers. Reducing the price on these items can help drive sales, and thus help clear up shelf space to make way for new items. In overstock situations, Harbor Freight stores can run liquidation-style events, in an effort to reduce inventory as well. There are even some cases where remaining overstock may eventually be sold through third-party liquidation companies and pallet resellers, both in-person and online.
Harbor Freight also has to move through returned and slightly damaged items, which can often be identified with purple tags in-store. In order to do this, the company can add these items to scratch and dent-style listings or clearance sales, where they will get more of a spotlight. Because of this, stores can have a better chance of moving through the open-box merchandise, which also allows for more shelf space to accommodate regularly priced store inventory.
From liquidation deals to coupons and Inside Track pricing
If you're shopping through Harbor Freight's clearance or liquidated items online, you may not know what the regular prices were before markdown. Though you can reasonably expect to get good deals regardless, it may be tough to know just much you're saving. This is typically not the case for returned tools at Harbor Freight, as well as other items, which get labeled as open-box and scratch and dent. The company usually lists a reference or "was" price for these items, giving you a clearer view of how much money you'll save with your purchase.
Of course, Harbor Freight runs weekly ads featuring promotional deals on items throughout their stores. These ads are designed to increase weekly sales, and are advertised both in-store and online. Oftentimes, these weekly sales will include limited-time Brand Deals on specific items. Harbor Freight can also include Coupon Deals for savings on particular items, sometimes for in-store only. These coupons can be added to your Harbor Freight account for use when you visit your nearest participating location.
Harbor Freight Inside Track Club members get access to exclusive pricing, as promoted by the company. This is in addition to those deals offered to the general public. Members can shop for these exclusives in-person or online and the deals are typically on a wide variety of items from several different categories. Members can also get access to specials before non-members and be eligible for automatic savings as well.