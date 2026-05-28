What Does Harbor Freight Do With Unsold Tools And Equipment?

In addition to selling professional-grade tools, Harbor Freight is known for its wide selection that includes power tools, equipment, accessories, and more. But the inventory in those stores will not be there forever of course, as it does sell down over time. For those items that stores can't move, Harbor Freight uses a multi-layered approach to speed up the process.

That approach includes clearance sales, which often feature slow-moving sellers. Reducing the price on these items can help drive sales, and thus help clear up shelf space to make way for new items. In overstock situations, Harbor Freight stores can run liquidation-style events, in an effort to reduce inventory as well. There are even some cases where remaining overstock may eventually be sold through third-party liquidation companies and pallet resellers, both in-person and online.

Harbor Freight also has to move through returned and slightly damaged items, which can often be identified with purple tags in-store. In order to do this, the company can add these items to scratch and dent-style listings or clearance sales, where they will get more of a spotlight. Because of this, stores can have a better chance of moving through the open-box merchandise, which also allows for more shelf space to accommodate regularly priced store inventory.