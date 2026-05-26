This Tennessee Solar Farm Is Doing A Lot More Than Just Generating Energy

"Agrivoltaics" is a term you may never have heard before. But thanks to Silicon Ranch, there's a good chance you'll be seeing it a lot more over the coming years. Agrivoltaics, also known as dual-use solar, is the practice of growing crops or raising livestock beneath or between solar panels — and it's the mission statement of Nashville-based Silicon Ranch to create healthier air, water, and soil by bringing agrivoltaics to the main stage. One of its dual-use solar farms in central Tennessee is a perfect example.

Rather than limiting land to solar power production, Silicon Ranch's 40-acre farm in Christiana, Tennessee, is also home to 10 mother cows and their calves. It's the first of its kind, having debuted in April 2026. Most agrivoltaics endeavors thus far feature crops or small sheep, and while we may be able to 3D print a wagyu steak, there are still eight times more cattle ranches than sheep ranches in the U.S — and Silicon Ranch believes larger livestock, like cattle, can and should coexist with solar panels.

It's not just a proof of concept, either. These solar panels provide a host of benefits to the soil, the environment, and even the cows that graze between them.