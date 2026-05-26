What's The Average Lifespan Of A Kitchen Range Hood?

Some things in a kitchen are easy to take for granted, often used on a consistent basis without much thought to their age or condition. A kitchen range hood can be one such appliance, with it filtering the air and regulating the room temperature while you cook seemingly forever. However, as innocuous as it might be, it can fail just like any other kitchen appliance. With that said, most aren't likely to give out for some time, as most estimates place their lifetime between 10 and 20 years with regular use. Somewhere around 15 years of use is widely considered the average lifespan.

While it isn't the most exciting piece of technology in a kitchen, it's pretty obvious when a range hood starts to fail. The motor will get noisier, and the fan will clearly lose suction power as the motor struggles. Smells will stick around long after you finish cooking, and smoke will linger instead of cycling through. Most obviously, electrical failure in the form of buttons and switches not working is a clear-cut sign that there's something wrong, and that your range hood may be beyond its useful life.

Kitchen range hoods are among the kitchen appliances that should be bought new rather than used, so if replacement is needed, you want to take good care of your new unit. There are a few things you can do to make it more likely that your kitchen hood will last as long as possible.