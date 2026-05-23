Who Owns Murphy USA Gas Stations?
Murphy USA currently has 1,750 stores operating in 27 states across the Southwest, Southeast, Midwest, and Northeast regions of the United States. If you live in one of those states, you've probably noticed that a lot of Murphy USA locations are right next to Walmart Supercenters. This proximity stems from Murphy USA's history as a subsidiary of Murphy Oil Corporation, but it's now an independent public company (much like Sheetz gas stations).
The oil company's founder, Charles Haywood Murphy Sr., arrived in Arkansas in the early 1900s, buying land and looking for oil. Marine Oil Company, an Arkansas-based venture in which Murphy had 22% joint interest, eventually discovered oil in 1921. Charles H. Murphy Jr. took over the family business in 1950 after serving in World War II, and the company became known as Murphy Corporation. In 1964, the organization changed to Murphy Oil Corporation.
By 2011, Murphy Oil Company celebrated 50 years on the New York Stock Exchange and started focusing on independent exploration and production. This meant divesting some of its assets, one of which was its retail gasoline business, Murphy USA Inc.
Why are there so many Murphy USA locations near Walmart?
In 1996, Murphy USA was founded as a subsidiary of the Murphy Oil Corporation, opening its first fuel station alongside a Walmart location. Throughout the late 2000s, Murphy USA continued to open fuel stations at Walmart stores through a strategic partnership. The Murphy Express brand was revealed around this time as well, allowing Murphy USA gas stations to open in areas without a Walmart.
In 2016, the 20-year partnership between Murphy USA and Walmart ended, with the massive retailer taking over around 1,100 Murphy gas stations outside its stores. However, in 2020, Murphy USA announced it was joining Walmart+, which offers a discount while pumping gas.
By 2023, Murphy USA had 1,700 locations around the country, reporting an annual revenue of over $21 billion the following year. In 2025, Murphy USA announced that Mindy K. West would become the new president in 2026. She previously worked for Murphy Oil Corporation, the gas station's former parent company.