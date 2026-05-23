Who Owns Murphy USA Gas Stations?

Murphy USA currently has 1,750 stores operating in 27 states across the Southwest, Southeast, Midwest, and Northeast regions of the United States. If you live in one of those states, you've probably noticed that a lot of Murphy USA locations are right next to Walmart Supercenters. This proximity stems from Murphy USA's history as a subsidiary of Murphy Oil Corporation, but it's now an independent public company (much like Sheetz gas stations).

The oil company's founder, Charles Haywood Murphy Sr., arrived in Arkansas in the early 1900s, buying land and looking for oil. Marine Oil Company, an Arkansas-based venture in which Murphy had 22% joint interest, eventually discovered oil in 1921. Charles H. Murphy Jr. took over the family business in 1950 after serving in World War II, and the company became known as Murphy Corporation. In 1964, the organization changed to Murphy Oil Corporation.

By 2011, Murphy Oil Company celebrated 50 years on the New York Stock Exchange and started focusing on independent exploration and production. This meant divesting some of its assets, one of which was its retail gasoline business, Murphy USA Inc.