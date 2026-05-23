Windshield Wiper Refills Are Cheaper, But Can Every Car Use Them?

You probably don't think much about the windshield wipers on your car, truck, or SUV until you start seeing raindrops. When inclement weather hits, however, those often inactive appendages promptly become one of the most vital safety features your vehicle is equipped with. Given that fact, you'd be wise to ensure your wipers are both functional and fitted with a good set of blades that can actually clear the accumulating H2O so you can see.

It is recommended that you change your windshield wiper blades every 6 to 12 months, and if you've purchased a new set of windshield wipers for your vehicle in the past few years or so, you know that there are a few important things to consider at the point of purchase. You no doubt also know that replacement blades can be pretty darn expensive, even if you're shopping in the more budget-friendly sector of the market.

You could, of course, try to save some coin on your wiper blade replacement by opting instead for wiper refills, which replace only the rubber edge of the safety feature instead of the entire blade frame and housing. Potential savings aside, there is one catch to the refill equation, which is that not every car can use them. As for cost, a set of refills could run you as little as a few dollars. By contrast, a full set of wiper blades will likely start at just under $20, and can easily run higher than $50.