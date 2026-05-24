88 Vs. 89 Octane: What's The Difference Between These Fuel Grades?

If you're a new driver, you may be confused the first time you pull up to the gas station. Most pumps offer a selection of fuel types labeled with a number. Those numbers aren't the price but rather indicate the grade of the fuel, or octane rating. Many pumps offer 87, 89, and 91, but other grades are available. That octane rating measures how stable the fuel is based on how much pressure it can handle before it ignites. A higher octane number indicates that the fuel is more stable. Regular fuel is rated the lowest at 87, mid-grade fuel is usually rated between 89 and 90, and premium fuel (which doesn't provide as much benefit as you might think) is rated at 91 to 94. So where does 88 fall into the mix?

Unleaded 88 gas is also called E15. It's considered a biofuel blend, made up of 85% gasoline and 15% ethanol. Because ethanol boosts the octane rating, it gets a higher grade than regular 87, but lower than the "mid-grade" 89, falling in-between. 88 octane is typically cheaper than 89 octane due to federal ethanol subsidies. It also burns cleaner, making it a healthier choice for the environment, and it's also good for your engine.

Unlike 89-octane fuel, the 88-octane option is not available everywhere. However, it is legal for sale in every state except California. The blend is often prohibited during warmer months because it may increase smog, but in March 2026, as gas prices were rising, the EPA granted authorization for year-round sales of E15 as a possible cost-cutting measure.