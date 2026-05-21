This Is The Biggest Monster Truck In The World

The biggest monster truck in the world, certified by Guinness World Records, is the Bigfoot 5, shown above. It is one of a fleet of 24 Bigfoot vehicles built through 2025 and developed by Bob Chandler. Bigfoot 5 was built during summer 1986. The Bigfoot origin story starts with Bob Chandler, who opened Midwest Four Wheel Drive in 1975 with his wife Marilyn and his friend Jim Kramer. The name Bigfoot was first given to Chandler, who, predictably, had a very heavy right foot.

The Bigfoot name was later applied to his Ford F-250 truck, which was steadily growing in size, as the trend toward larger tires required larger, sturdier axles, and larger engines to power them. By 1979, when Bigfoot made its first paid appearance in public, it was sporting a 460 ci V8 and a military axle setup with four-wheel steering. That's no slouch, but believe it or not, the engines monster trucks use today are even larger.

An additional milestone was reached in 1981, when Bigfoot started crushing cars, the first truck to do so. The escalating nature of the stunts being performed led to increased danger for spectators if these trucks went out of control — Chandler developed a remote kill switch that could stop trucks threatening to enter the stands. Then, he spotted some 10-foot tall tires in a military junkyard and immediately wanted to build them into his next truck — Bigfoot 5, which would end up earning the title.