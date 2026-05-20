What Is Fly Ash And How Is It Used In Our Roads?

Fly ash is a material produced after pulverized coal has been burned in a power plant. It is a hazardous material, one that needs to be kept out of the air we breathe. As such, it can be very dangerous to living things. However, since 1937, it has also been used as a key ingredient in concrete production.

There are a number of benefits that flow from using fly ash in making concrete. All fly ash is pozzolanic, meaning that it reacts with calcium hydroxide and water to form calcium silicate hydrate, which is what makes concrete both durable and strong. Concrete made with fly ash may not be as strong as conventional concrete during the early stages of drying, but it will ultimately exhibit greater chemical resistance and strength over time. This is because fly ash consumes the weak, excess calcium hydroxide produced during standard cement hydration and converts it into an additional strong binder.

Another significant benefit of using fly ash in concrete is that, once incorporated into concrete, the fly ash component is no longer considered hazardous waste. It also requires less energy to produce fly ash concrete, reducing the product's carbon footprint. Researchers have even used fly ash to make bendable concrete that needs no cement.

While there are advantages to using fly ash in concrete production, including a reduced likelihood of shrinkage and cracking, its slower curing and overall drying time can become drawbacks in certain situations. These include times when the concrete is used at low temperatures.