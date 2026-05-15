Google's Only Giving Some New Gmail Accounts 5GB Of Storage - Here's How To Get More

Google is experimenting with a new policy restricting the amount of free storage provided to some accounts. New Google accounts (including new Gmail accounts) created in certain regions will be limited to 5GB of free storage when they're first set up. That's only one-third of the amount of storage that has been typically offered. There is a way of increasing the amount of free storage you get when setting up a new account, though: you can unlock it by linking your phone number.

When approached for comment by Android Authority, a Google spokesperson confirmed that the new policy was being tested to "help us continue to provide a high-quality storage service to our users, while encouraging users to improve their account security and data recovery." The statement didn't clarify which regions the policy is being tested in, nor for how long the testing period will last.

Notably, a Google One Help support page about account storage has been updated to state that each Google account contains "up to 15 GB of storage", as noted by 9to5Google. Previously, the page didn't say "up to"; it simply stated that accounts come with 15 GB of storage. So far, the experiment doesn't appear to stretch to pre-existing accounts.

Per a screenshot shared by Reddit user Sungusungu on R/DeGoogle (a subreddit dedicated to finding alternatives to Google services and products) Google is collecting phone numbers to make sure that the full 15 GB of storage is only redeemed once per person. Of course, that's easily evaded by using a burner phone to set up multiple accounts, should you want to. The pop-up directs users to a webpage to learn more about storage management. However, at the time of writing, the link redirects to the help center landing page instead.