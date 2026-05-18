Lowe's Pro Supply: What Is It & What Kind Of Benefits Does It Offer?
Most of us have stepped into a Lowe's store at one point or another. You may not be a big DIYer, but the home improvement giant sells a wide selection of appliances, paint, home decor, plants and flowers, seasonal decorations, and much more. There are plenty of tips and tricks for the average Lowe's shopper, but Lowe's also offers special programs for professionals. The Pro Supply program is intended for those working in the multifamily housing and hospitality industries, such as property and facility managers, resort management, corporate or student housing and more.
You can apply for a Pro Supply account online. Lowe's offers separate applications for government and non-government accounts. It's free to join, and a purchase card that links to your account makes it easy to shop for large orders. This card isn't a line of credit, but is intended to make it easier for customers to make large purchases.
Perks include discounts that are not otherwise available to regular Lowe's shoppers, along with free same-day delivery when available. At time of writing, new Pro Supply account members will get 20% off their first purchase of up to $5,000, which can equal savings of up to $1,000. Featured supplies from Pro Supply warehouses include appliances, HVAC materials, plumbing, PPE (personal protective equipment), and janitorial supplies. Lowe's also offers members more than 40,000 additional products such as paint, lumber, drywall, and tools, available through its stores. Beyond discounted supplies, however, Lowe's Pro Supply members receive additional services and benefits.
Perks of the program
Big projects can sometimes lead to big headaches. Lowe's Pro Supply program offers project support assistance that can help from the planning stages all the way through fabrication and installation. Members have access to Project Support Sales Representatives that, as the name implies, can help support them through project preparation, construction, and installation. A detailed quote can help you stay on budget and will include both a project overview and individual per-unit type quotes. To keep your project running on time, Lowe's helps you forecast your project needs. After you've ordered your materials, Lowe's will assist with shipping and delivery.
If your project requires custom fabrication, Pro Supply offers numerous services. It can assist with window coverings, countertops, closet doors, interior doors, window screens, and more. Members can select Reliabilt cabinets for easy, single-cabinet replacements or large, multi-unit jobs, often with next-day delivery. If your team is small or if the home improvement project is not a DIY job, Lowe's provides professional installation services in multiple categories, including appliances, flooring, HVAC, windows, doors, and countertops.
Additional services include interior and exterior paint mixing by the gallon or in bulk, drop-ship ice melt, and specialized services for those in the student housing industry, including pre-orders and warehousing. If you use the Lowe's Pro Supply Purchase Card for any of these purchases, you'll receive consolidated invoices that include products and related installation fees in one bill. You may also save up to 5 percent on purchases, and you can manage your account online.