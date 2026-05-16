What Does 2CT Mean On Michelin's Motorcycle Tires?

Many Michelin tires built for sports bikes today have 2CT stamped onto the sidewall. And if you've ever wondered what that means, it actually does stand for something — it isn't one of those machine-generated model codes. 2CT stands for Two Compound Technology, and it's Michelin's exclusive shorthand that conveys the tire is made up of two different rubber recipes. This is not the only useful feature on a Michelin tire, but it's one of the more telling ones.

It's not like these two compounds are ground into paste and distributed equally around the tire, though. One of them is actually limited to just the middle strip, while the other takes up the rest. The middle of a motorcycle tire takes the brunt of regular riding, since bikes obviously spend most of their time rolling in straight lines. But when you lean into a corner, especially at high speeds, that's when the shoulders come into play. Because of this, both sections end up wearing at very different rates, so it makes sense to build them out of different materials to match the different conditions they are subject to.

That's exactly what Michelin did. They tossed a harder compound into the middle, one that favors longevity and high wear resistance. Meanwhile, the shoulders got a more supple compound, reportedly 20% softer than the center, with the goal of maximizing mechanical grip around corners. The exact differences in materials between the two hasn't been officially revealed, though the tire in its entirety uses silica-infused rubber, aramid fibers, and radial construction.