What's The Difference Between Douglas And Goodyear Tires?

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Goodyear is probably one of the first brands that comes to mind when someone needs new tires. It consistently ranks as one of the best major tire brands, and there's, of course, always a Goodyear blimp to remind you of the brand. While they're high-quality tires, Goodyear's products may not be right for everyone, especially for those on a tight budget. The brand's tires aren't the most expensive on the market, but they can still cost more than what a price-conscious buyer wants to pay. These buyers, then, may want to turn to a brand that's easier on the wallet, such as Douglas.

One might feel like they're settling on a lesser brand when they buy a Douglas tire, but the reality is that they're still getting a Goodyear brand. Douglas, much like the Kelly tire brand, is a Goodyear-produced budget brand sold exclusively at Walmart. No, they may not quite meet the same quality and performance standards of Goodyear-branded tires, but Douglas tires are still extremely well-liked by customers: Every model sold on the Walmart website has a rating of over 4 out of 5 stars.

The real benefit with Douglas is the price. For example, the Goodyear Assurance All-Season 205/55R16 is available for as low as $115 from Walmart. While that's a deal compared to the $134 you'd pay at Discount Tire, you can get the Douglas Touring A/S 205/55R16 for just $64, saving you over $200 when buying a full set. These kinds of savings extend to Douglas' other tire offerings, too, showing that you can still have Goodyear-made tires without breaking the bank.