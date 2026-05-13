What's The Difference Between Douglas And Goodyear Tires?
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Goodyear is probably one of the first brands that comes to mind when someone needs new tires. It consistently ranks as one of the best major tire brands, and there's, of course, always a Goodyear blimp to remind you of the brand. While they're high-quality tires, Goodyear's products may not be right for everyone, especially for those on a tight budget. The brand's tires aren't the most expensive on the market, but they can still cost more than what a price-conscious buyer wants to pay. These buyers, then, may want to turn to a brand that's easier on the wallet, such as Douglas.
One might feel like they're settling on a lesser brand when they buy a Douglas tire, but the reality is that they're still getting a Goodyear brand. Douglas, much like the Kelly tire brand, is a Goodyear-produced budget brand sold exclusively at Walmart. No, they may not quite meet the same quality and performance standards of Goodyear-branded tires, but Douglas tires are still extremely well-liked by customers: Every model sold on the Walmart website has a rating of over 4 out of 5 stars.
The real benefit with Douglas is the price. For example, the Goodyear Assurance All-Season 205/55R16 is available for as low as $115 from Walmart. While that's a deal compared to the $134 you'd pay at Discount Tire, you can get the Douglas Touring A/S 205/55R16 for just $64, saving you over $200 when buying a full set. These kinds of savings extend to Douglas' other tire offerings, too, showing that you can still have Goodyear-made tires without breaking the bank.
The limitations of Douglas tires
While it's great to have budget-friendly Douglas tires readily available at Walmart, there are limitations to its vatalog. Most importantly, every Douglas tire available is designated as an all-season tire. For a good number of people, that's going to be totally fine. However, not everyone lives in a temperate climate. Some may have to deal with periods of heavy snow or ice, requiring specialty tires suited to the treacherous conditions. Unfortunately, Douglas cannot help you there. Yes, the term "all-season" should theoretically apply to harsh winters, but listings for these tires specify that they can only handle "light winter conditions." Thus, it's better to be safe than sorry and go for a Goodyear winter tire for harsher winters.
This lack of variation extends out to every other type of tire as well. Douglas solely produces all-season touring tires. Conversely, Goodyear offers multiple tires that vary based on tread grip, performance, vehicle type, and more. You just don't get that kind of choice with Douglas' general-purpose tires. You're also out of luck if you need large tires: the widest Douglas tire available is 245 mm, and you'll be hard-pressed to find ones with aspect ratios over 65%.
Douglas tires are affordable products designed for the average driver looking for a good deal at Walmart. This encompasses a large group of people, but if you need anything more specialized, you'll probably need to look elsewhere.