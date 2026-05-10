Audi Revives A 1930s Design For Beastly New V16-Engined Supercar

Audi has recently unveiled a new supercar with a V16 engine, but it is far from a "new" car. Instead, Audi has recreated one of the most renowned cars from its past life as the German brand Auto Union, which began with the merger of the DKW, Horch, Wanderer, and Audi brands. Its logo is made up of the four interlocking circles that represent the merged brands, the same cool vintage car logo used on today's Audis, a brand you might not realize is owned by Volkswagen.

Seen above is the Auto Union Lucca, a car originally designed in the 1930s to set speed records on both tracks and the superhighways that were being built at the time. The Auto Union Lucca went out for a run on the autostrada near Lucca, Italy on February 15, 1935. There, it set a record average speed for the flying mile of 199.005 mph (320.267 km/h), while the car also hit a top speed of 203.173 mph (326.975 km/).

This new version of the Lucca was created by the British firm Crosthwaite & Gardiner over three years, based on historical documents and photographic evidence. Every part of the Lucca was made by hand by these specialists, so this is likely a project you should not try at home. During the build, the completed body underwent wind tunnel testing, which showed that the Lucca has a 0.43 drag coefficient, spectacular for the 1930s and still decent even by today's measurements. The closed bodywork led the press of the day to call it "Rennlimousine," or "racing sedan."