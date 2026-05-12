Of JD Power's Most Researched ATVs, This One Holds The Best Value
Selecting the right ATV can be a time-consuming process for buyers weighing upfront cost against long-term ownership. For those shoppers, retail value can be an important factor when narrowing down options, especially when considering the total cost of ownership. Some popular ATVs, even when used, retain their value better than most, and one such example is the 2016 Can-Am Renegade 1000.
The Can-Am Renegade featured on JD Power's Most Researched ATVs list and came out ahead of the competition in terms of retail value. According to JD Power, the Renegade had an MSRP of $14,249 when new and can be had for $4,645 on the used market. The outlet has the Renegade's average retail value as $6,110, reflecting the typical range depending on condition and configuration.
By comparison, the 2012 Polaris Sportsman 500, another ATV on the list, has a much lower retail value per JD Power. The Polaris, with standard equipment, had a suggested MSRP of $6,199, with an average retail value of $2,565 — much lower than other models in the group. Also on JD Power's list of commonly-researched ATVs are the 2006 Honda Rancher 4x4, the 2017 Suzuki KingQuad 750 AXI, and the 2006 iteration of the now-discontinued Yamaha Banshee.
Breaking down ATV resale value
In a hands-on review of the 2016 Can-Am Renegade 1000, ATV Rider found it to be a well-built machine that could expertly handle extreme terrain, especially in environments. The ATV has been well-received over the years and has won numerous races as well. Of course, the Renegade's accolades alone do not necessarily dictate its overall retail value in the used market.
The retail value of any used ATV can depend on several different factors, including engine size and capability. That's because larger and more powerful ATVs usually sell for a higher price. The ATV type plays a role, too, and higher-performance models can have prices that reflect their capabilities. Features like electronic power steering and suspension can affect pricing, with age and overall condition also influencing a used ATV's value. When it comes to performance, type, and features, the 2016 Can-Am Renegade seems to tick all the essential boxes.
The Renegade is actually still in production, and the 2026 model has many of the same core elements. Current Renegade 1000R models are among the more powerful ATVs in their class, and continue to run the Rotax-built engines Can Am is known for using. Newer versions also include upgraded shocks and front suspension for more stability, along with an improved throttle response system.