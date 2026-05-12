Of JD Power's Most Researched ATVs, This One Holds The Best Value

Selecting the right ATV can be a time-consuming process for buyers weighing upfront cost against long-term ownership. For those shoppers, retail value can be an important factor when narrowing down options, especially when considering the total cost of ownership. Some popular ATVs, even when used, retain their value better than most, and one such example is the 2016 Can-Am Renegade 1000.

The Can-Am Renegade featured on JD Power's Most Researched ATVs list and came out ahead of the competition in terms of retail value. According to JD Power, the Renegade had an MSRP of $14,249 when new and can be had for $4,645 on the used market. The outlet has the Renegade's average retail value as $6,110, reflecting the typical range depending on condition and configuration.

By comparison, the 2012 Polaris Sportsman 500, another ATV on the list, has a much lower retail value per JD Power. The Polaris, with standard equipment, had a suggested MSRP of $6,199, with an average retail value of $2,565 — much lower than other models in the group. Also on JD Power's list of commonly-researched ATVs are the 2006 Honda Rancher 4x4, the 2017 Suzuki KingQuad 750 AXI, and the 2006 iteration of the now-discontinued Yamaha Banshee.