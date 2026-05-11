Tire Age Vs Tread Wear: Which Really Matters More?

The answer to the question posed here has more than one correct answer. This is because both the amount of tread wear and the age of the tire are critical indicators of how much life is left in it.

Let's start with tread wear. Most of us have watched the tires on our vehicles wear out over time. If these tires are on your daily driver, and the car is in regular use, it is very likely that your tires will wear out long before their age becomes an issue. In this situation, tread wear is the most important issue you will have to face over the course of your tires' lifespan. You should regularly check your tire tread and replace the tires as soon as the tread wears down to the built-in indicators, which sit at the legal minimum depth of 2/32-inch

But let's say that you also have a car that sees only occasional use. It could be a classic car that is only driven on special occasions or in nice weather, one that may not see many miles in a year. As the years go by, you may hardly notice any tread wear on that car's tires. This is where the age of the tires comes into play. According to Discount Tire, one of the largest independent tire retailers in the U.S., tire manufacturers' warranties expire after six years, while Discount Tire will not service any tire older than 10 years for safety reasons.