Firestone Vs Pep Boys: The Major Differences Between The Popular Auto Shop Chains

When your car needs service, you're probably going to turn to the place that's most convenient, most trustworthy, and most affordable. Everybody has their favorites, but more often than not, people tend to end up at one of the popular auto shop chains on every corner. Two of the most recognizable are Firestone and Pep Boys. These chains have built reputations for dependable service across hundreds of locations coast to coast.

But while both brands do business in similar industries, they don't have a whole lot in common beyond that. From their business models to their ownership structures to their customer offerings, these two auto shop chains have plenty of differences drivers need to know about. Their tires, their warranties, their in-store selection... Firestone and Pep Boys are far from identical. Looking at the biggest differences between the two might just influence your decision on where to take your car the next time you're in a bind.