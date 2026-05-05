You Can Save $80 On A Set Of New Michelin Tires At Costco – But Only Until May 10
Costco is a well-known source for finding (relatively) cheaper gas for your vehicle, but it can also be a great place for saving money on tires. That's especially the case this week, as the wholesale retailer is currently running a sale on Michelin tires. Specifically, the deal is $80 off any set of new Michelin passenger or light truck tires, such as the Defender Platinum and CrossClimate 2 models.
The discount, which is available until May 10, is applied at the time of purchase. While $20 per tire isn't the sale of the century, these days it's helpful to save every dollar you can when it comes to your ride. You'll be glad to have that extra $80 you pocket, especially the next time you hit the pumps to refill your tank. If you're wondering if there's a catch, like having to buy another set first or mail in a rebate, rest assured that the sale is relatively straightforward. However, like most deals in life, this one does have its limitations.
All you need to know about Costco's tire sale
Perhaps the biggest limitation to Costco's current sale on Michelin tires is time. May 10 is currently less than a week away, so you only have a short window to take advantage of the discount. Additionally, the deal only applies to full sets, so you'd be swapping out all four tires on your vehicle, even if some of them were recently replaced or perfectly fine.
Another thing to consider is that you may not be able to get the Michelin tires you'd like on sale. Yes, Costco's deal covers any set of passenger or light truck tires. However, the size or model you need may not be in stock at the Costco you're shopping at, and the deal only applies to Michelin tires the store has available. For what it's worth, the retailer typically has a wide selection of tires from the brand available, including the Primacy Tour A/S and X-Ice Snow models.
If it's not obvious, wheels are not included in the deal. You also can't take advantage of the sale at all Costcos — just those with tire centers. That makes a lot of sense, but it's still worth double-checking to see if your local Costco warehouse sells tires before heading out to take advantage of the discount (especially with today's gas prices). You can get more information about the sale by asking any sales associate at a Costco's tire center in person.
You can't do much better than Michelin tires
Of all the brands you'd want to see on sale at Costco, Michelin is probably it. Founded over 130 years ago, Michelin is generally considered to be the best major tire brand you can buy. On SlashGear's ranked list, it outcompetes 20 other big tire brands, due in part to its high quality across the board, no matter what type of tire you're looking at. SlashGear isn't the only major publication to report that Michelin is outperforming the competition, either.
The French manufacturer is also #1 on Consumer Reports' list of the best current tire brands, based on extensive testing that measures braking, handling, traction, noise, hydroplaning, and more. The nonprofit organization also tested to see which models are the best Michelin tires for comfort, though the brand is more or less similar to others in this category and receives positive scores. When it comes to customer satisfaction with original tires on passenger, performance sport, and luxury models, Michelin is also ranked #1 by J.D. Power. In fact, it's won over 100 awards from the firm, which is more than all of its competitors combined.
There are certainly other tires on the market worth purchasing, but you don't need to worry about poor-quality Michelin tires based on this wide range of data and positive reviews. If you're in need of a new set, this week is a good time to grab some from Costco if you'd also like to save a few bucks.