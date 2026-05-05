You Can Save $80 On A Set Of New Michelin Tires At Costco – But Only Until May 10

Perhaps the biggest limitation to Costco's current sale on Michelin tires is time. May 10 is currently less than a week away, so you only have a short window to take advantage of the discount. Additionally, the deal only applies to full sets, so you'd be swapping out all four tires on your vehicle, even if some of them were recently replaced or perfectly fine.

Another thing to consider is that you may not be able to get the Michelin tires you'd like on sale. Yes, Costco's deal covers any set of passenger or light truck tires. However, the size or model you need may not be in stock at the Costco you're shopping at, and the deal only applies to Michelin tires the store has available. For what it's worth, the retailer typically has a wide selection of tires from the brand available, including the Primacy Tour A/S and X-Ice Snow models.

If it's not obvious, wheels are not included in the deal. You also can't take advantage of the sale at all Costcos — just those with tire centers. That makes a lot of sense, but it's still worth double-checking to see if your local Costco warehouse sells tires before heading out to take advantage of the discount (especially with today's gas prices). You can get more information about the sale by asking any sales associate at a Costco's tire center in person.