5 NASCAR Drivers Whose Careers Ended Too Soon

For race fans looking to fulfill their need for speed, NASCAR has long served as the sport of choice to scratch that particular itch. The stock car racing series has been around since the late-1940s, and in the decades since its inception, NASCAR has transformed into a billion-dollar business that rivals any racing league in the world. That's saying a lot for a sport that features little more than really fast cars driving in circles.

In principle, those cars are all meant to adhere to the same rules and specs. But as Robert Duvall's character famously said in the 1990 classic "Days of Thunder," "There's nothing stock about a stock car." Likewise, there's nothing stock about the folks at the wheel of those cars either. Over the years, NASCAR drivers have delivered no shortage of pulse-pounding thrills, and along the way, the sport has produced a list of superstars that rivals that from any professional sport.

Like most other sports, however, NASCAR has also seen the dominant runs of a few legitimately elite stars in the sport cut unexpectedly short. Some of those careers were, of course, cut short by tragedy, as NASCAR is one of the more danger-filled sports in existence. Some of those careers were, however, shortened for a myriad of other reasons. Here are a few legendary NASCAR careers that we can't help but feel ended too soon.