$1.4M Worth Of Cars Disappeared, And Now Toyota Is Suing A Dealership For Far More

More often than not, the relationship between a car dealership and the manufacturer is a harmonious one. The company provides the vehicles, the dealership finances them through a creditor, and they're sold through their storefronts, with the sale paying back the creditor.

With that said, car companies and creditors are thorough with their bookkeeping, keeping a close eye on the individual cars sold to dealerships. When something seems amiss, like at a dealership where roughly $1.4 million worth of cars were missing and unaccounted for, creditors will respond. In this case, it's Toyota's financial arm, Toyota Motor Credit Corporation, suing the dealership for $5.1 million over several alleged missing vehicles.

As reported by Automotive News, the dealership group that operates Stephen Cadillac GMC in Bristol, Connecticut, also runs a Toyota franchise. On March 27, 2026, Toyota representatives commenced a routine floorplan audit, where the dealership's inventory is catalogued and checked against the company's records. The audit revealed that 16 vehicles collectively worth around $1.4 million were allegedly not present, raising eyebrows at Toyota Motor Credit Corporation.

Upon further inspection, Toyota Credit claims more vehicles disappeared in the wake of the audit. This brought the amount owed to around $5.1 million, where over $3 million comes from floorplan and capital loans. This is quite a financial escalation as it is, but the story doesn't end here. On top of that staggering amount of money, Toyota Credit is seeking more from the dealership and those behind its operation to set this situation right.