A Flying Taxi Just Took Its First Trip Through The Skies Of New York
Electric flying vehicle manufacturer Joby just achieved a milestone in its quest to bring electric air taxis to reality. On April 27th, a Joby electric air taxi completed its first point-to-point flight in New York City, flying between JFK airport and various heliports dotted around the city.
A press release from Joby notes that this is the first time an electric vertical takeoff air taxi has performed a point-to-point flight in New York City. That's a very specific superlative, but it's a big deal for Joby as it demonstrates that the technology is viable for use as transportation.
Joby's goal is to create electric air taxis that generate fewer emissions than conventional helicopters and other aircraft. Additionally, Joby's aircraft are purported to generate less noise, which is probably a relief for New Yorkers. The company intends to work with its subsidiary, Blade, as well as Uber and Delta Airlines, to coordinate future flights if (or when) its flying taxi enters full service.
An electrifying development
Joby's aircraft itself looks like a big drone and flies sort of like a V-22 Osprey. It's capable of taking off vertically using its six motors and then pivoting the rotors to fly horizontally. Joby states that it has a top speed of 200 mph and can hit a maximum ceiling of 10,000 feet, perfect for short flights around big cities. Through its lithium-ion batteries, it has a reported range of just over 150 miles on a charge.
It has a carbon fiber airframe and a total weight of 5,300 pounds when carrying a pilot and four passengers. That makes it a little heavier than a more conventional helicopter like the Bell 505, which has a max gross weight of 4,475 pounds with an external load. Joby's recent NYC test was part of the FAA's pilot program for air-taxi testing, but it's not yet known when Joby's air taxi will go public — or, at least, as public as a likely expensive air taxi ride can ever be.