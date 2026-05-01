A Flying Taxi Just Took Its First Trip Through The Skies Of New York

Electric flying vehicle manufacturer Joby just achieved a milestone in its quest to bring electric air taxis to reality. On April 27th, a Joby electric air taxi completed its first point-to-point flight in New York City, flying between JFK airport and various heliports dotted around the city.

A press release from Joby notes that this is the first time an electric vertical takeoff air taxi has performed a point-to-point flight in New York City. That's a very specific superlative, but it's a big deal for Joby as it demonstrates that the technology is viable for use as transportation.

Joby's goal is to create electric air taxis that generate fewer emissions than conventional helicopters and other aircraft. Additionally, Joby's aircraft are purported to generate less noise, which is probably a relief for New Yorkers. The company intends to work with its subsidiary, Blade, as well as Uber and Delta Airlines, to coordinate future flights if (or when) its flying taxi enters full service.