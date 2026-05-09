What Those Yellow Barrels On The Highway Are For

You've likely noticed yellow barrels alongside a highway, sometimes in temporary construction zones and other times placed in more permanent locations. Given their bright color, it's obvious that drivers are supposed to notice them, but exactly what purpose do these barrels serve? Are they simply larger versions of traffic cones to alert drivers of objects in the road, or are they doing something different?

Like those tall concrete walls that line highways, these yellow barrels have a distinct purpose — and no, it's not just to catch the eye of drivers or warn them of something. The main purpose of these barrels is to act as a cushion that limits damage if a car veers off the road toward exposed walls, pillars, and other rigid obstacles.

Crash barrels are one of several styles of cushioning systems used by highway departments. Though they may sometimes look like they've just been placed along the road haphazardly, there's actually a lot of physics involved in their deployment – and a history that's closely related to the world of auto racing. And, despite their relatively simple nature, they've long been shown to improve safety in the event of a crash.