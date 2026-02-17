What Are Those Tall Concrete Walls Along The Highway Actually For?

The tall concrete walls that run along many of our highways are highway traffic noise barriers. According to the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA), these noise barriers can reduce traffic noise by up to half. The FHWA also states that these sound-reducing benefits will be most noticeable within a distance of 200 feet from the highway, roughly the distance of the initial row of homes that would otherwise face the highway. That said, while highway traffic noise barriers can most definitely make highways quieter, they won't eliminate traffic noise. Highway traffic noise barriers also should not be confused with the green things on highway dividers, which are something completely different.

The impetus for the building of barriers along our highways is the Noise Control Act of 1972, which, according to the EPA, "[e]stablishes a national policy to promote an environment for all Americans free from noise that jeopardizes their health and welfare." Highway noise is made up of three different elements. One is the sound of tires on the road, which can be affected by your tread pattern. Another is the engine and exhaust noises. Finally, there is noise produced by vehicles moving through the air. The states use complex models to calculate the present and future noise levels of a highway and determine whether noise mitigation is needed. If that turns out to be the case, then barriers will be built — but only if the local community wants them.