You Can Get A Free Brad Nailer From Harbor Freight This Spring - But There's A Catch

Unless you know how to find all the best, most worthwhile budget-friendly tools, it's easy to unintentionally spend too much while building your array of tools and gadgets. Thankfully, with the right deals, it doesn't have to be big spending all the time. In fact, Harbor Freight is currently offering a deal where you can bag a $49.99 Pierce 18 Gauge Professional Hardwood Brad Nailer for free under certain circumstances.

There are a few caveats to keep in mind if you're hoping to scoop up your free brad nailer. For starters, you're also going to need to be in the market for an air compressor. And, you're going to have to be ready to drop $159.99 on it. Anyone who purchases a Fortress One-Gallon Air Compressor from the retailer can also pick up the Pierce brad nailer at no extra cost. It could save you a lot of money, but only in the case that you want both items. If not, you can save yourself around $100 by picking up the nailer by itself.

You can only redeem the deal if you purchase both tools in-store at the same time, meaning you can't get it if you shop online. You also won't be able to get the deal with any other discounts or promotions, so you can save those Harbor Freight coupons for another trip. One other, final catch is that the bundle is only available while stocks last, with no specific end date or cut-off point. So, if you're keen to make the most of the deal, then you'll need to get down there quickly before everyone else does.