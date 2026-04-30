You Can Get A Free Brad Nailer From Harbor Freight This Spring - But There's A Catch
Unless you know how to find all the best, most worthwhile budget-friendly tools, it's easy to unintentionally spend too much while building your array of tools and gadgets. Thankfully, with the right deals, it doesn't have to be big spending all the time. In fact, Harbor Freight is currently offering a deal where you can bag a $49.99 Pierce 18 Gauge Professional Hardwood Brad Nailer for free under certain circumstances.
There are a few caveats to keep in mind if you're hoping to scoop up your free brad nailer. For starters, you're also going to need to be in the market for an air compressor. And, you're going to have to be ready to drop $159.99 on it. Anyone who purchases a Fortress One-Gallon Air Compressor from the retailer can also pick up the Pierce brad nailer at no extra cost. It could save you a lot of money, but only in the case that you want both items. If not, you can save yourself around $100 by picking up the nailer by itself.
You can only redeem the deal if you purchase both tools in-store at the same time, meaning you can't get it if you shop online. You also won't be able to get the deal with any other discounts or promotions, so you can save those Harbor Freight coupons for another trip. One other, final catch is that the bundle is only available while stocks last, with no specific end date or cut-off point. So, if you're keen to make the most of the deal, then you'll need to get down there quickly before everyone else does.
Harbor Freight customers are happy with both products included in the Fortress & Pierce bundle
If user reviews are anything to go by, then Harbor Freight's Fortress & Pierce bundle doesn't just seem to be a way of offloading unwanted stock or hard-to-shift tools with low ratings. Both the Pierce brad nailer and the Fortress air compressor have very high user ratings on their respective store pages, with each device scoring 4.7/5 stars based on a large volume of reviews. More than 95% of those reviews stated that they would recommend the items.
At the time of writing, the brad nailer has more than 800 user reviews on the Harbor Freight website, with almost 700 of them giving the tool a solid five-star rating. Less than 50 reviews even drop below three stars. The reviews praise the products for being easy to use, dependable, and reliable. Many of these ratings also predate the Fortress & Pierce bundle deal, too, so they aren't necessarily looking at the product through rose-tinted glasses as a result of it being a freebie — although a lot of them do mention that the tool is good value for money.
The Fortress air compressor has even more favorable reviews than the brad nailer, despite having the same star average. As of publication, the compressor has more than 1,400 five-star ratings on Harbor Freight, with many reviews particularly praising its small footprint and low noise levels. Low ratings are few and far between, at least on the official product listing, but some lower ratings note that the product can break quickly, with some users noting that their product broke or struggled to output the full advertised 135 PSI after a couple of years.