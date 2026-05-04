Who Owns Sunoco Gas Stations?

Sunoco has been around since 1886, back when it was known as The Sun Oil Company. Over the next 140 years, Sunoco continued to expand and grow, and ownership kept changing. Energy Transfer Partners own Sunoco right now, but it took a while to get to this point.

Before Sunoco grew to one of the largest gas station chains in the United States with over 5,000 stations, it was founded by People's Natural Gas Company, with Joseph Newton Pew and Edward O. Emerson at the helm, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The company went public on the New York Stock Exchange in 1925, opening its first service station around the same time in the same state.

Sunoco's founder, Pew, passed away in 1912. His son, J. Howard Pew, became the new president. He held that position for 35 years. During this time, Sunoco went through a lot of innovation, from expanding into shipbuilding in 1916, to mining in 1941. Sunoco didn't remain a family business, unlike some smaller gas stations like Carroll.