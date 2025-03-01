What Kind Of Fuel Does NASCAR Use In Its Race Cars?

Today, NASCAR uses Sunoco Green E15 in all its cars. The 98-octane unleaded fuel blend is specifically designed for race cars and high-performance vehicles, containing 15% American-made corn-based ethanol, which burns cleaner than conventional gasoline. It also contains additives designed to keep fuel systems clean by reducing deposits, and gets its name from the fact that the fuel is actually green.

Sunoco Green E15 was formulated following a partnership between Sunoco and American Ethanol in 2008 in a bid to reduce emissions. NASCAR switched to the new fuel type following in 2011, when it was first used at the Daytona International Speedway. In a 2013 discussion with Kurt Wagner of Fortune, NASCAR's Managing Director of Green Innovation, Mike Lynch, explained that the decision to move to the 15% blend hinged on the fact that it provides additional horsepower. The blend is also at a level where no changes need to be made to the car or the engine either, making the swap relatively smooth.

Fuel high in ethanol isn't just for race cars. According to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), E15 can be safely used in any gasoline-powered vehicle produced after 2001. Because it contains more ethanol than other fuel types, it can't be used safely in older vehicles, as it may corrode older components — particularly those made of rubber such as gaskets and fuel lines. It's therefore recommended that gasoline-powered vehicles produced before 2001 stick to E10 fuel.

