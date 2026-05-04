What Does 'C' Mean On A Manual Gear Shift?

Manual gear shifts can be confusing. That confusion isn't just reserved for those who usually drive automatic cars, either. Sometimes, gearboxes can also have unexpected additions far beyond the regular PRNDL or 1-2-3-4-5-R layout. For example, you might've spotted a mysterious G on some cars' stick shifts, or an E gear while driving another. It's not hard to picture half the alphabet on there.

If you've driven a manual Ford Bronco before, you might've noticed its gear stick has another option that some other vehicles don't have. That's the crawler gear, denoted by a C on the stick shift's left-hand side as you face it. Ford's crawler gear gives you the option to cruise at lower speeds compared to other gears while the clutch is fully engaged. It's designed with traversing rough terrain and maneuvering around obstructions or hazards at low speeds and from a starting gear in mind.

You might have come across a similar concept to the Bronco's crawler gear before in the form of the so-called granny gear. Usually, a granny gear is a low gear that allows you to drive at very low speeds while trundling around in a utility truck or off-roader.