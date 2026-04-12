What Does 'G' Mean On A Manual Gear Shift?

Even if you've never driven manual, you are probably familiar with how the gearshift looks and works. There's neutral, reverse, one, two, three... But you may be thrown off when you see a G on some older gearshifts. Reverse, G, one, two... What can that mean? Well, it's actually short for the German word gelände, and Porsche was among the first manufacturers to include it.

The G was first spotted on the Porsche 959, a car that blends the beauty and speed of a 911, with some of the off-road chops of a rally car, which is hardly surprising, since the 959 was originally supposed to compete in Group B rallying.

Essentially, the road car showed us what it would be like if the Porsche 911 was a full-on supercar. In fact, the Porsche 959 was the fastest production car when it came out in the late 1980s. That power and speed came with noise, however, and the 959 didn't meet pass-by noise regulations at that time.

One of the ways Porsche got around this is with the G gear, which stands for gelände — or terrain in English. This was sort of a crawling gear for off-roading, but it worked for start-and-go traffic as well. The 959 could shift from G to second, which was actually third gear, while keeping revs lower as well, allowing it to pass noise tests. Basically, it was Porsche's way to trick officials with never-before-seen engineering.