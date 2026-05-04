This 'Red Road' Is Designed To Slow Down Drivers And Protect Wild Life

Why did the chicken cross the road? Probably because it didn't know it shouldn't! Contrary to what we may have learned from Road Runner cartoons when we were kids, animals are incapable of reading road signs (or any signs, for that matter). While even humans are confused by some road signs, we understand that crossing the road can be dangerous. Animals don't, and in fact may even be attracted to roads at night because they are well-lit, warm, and provide access to food and water sources.

In the United States, it is estimated that between 1 and 2 million collisions between large animals and cars occur annually. Those accidents cause an average of 26,000 human injuries, 200 deaths, and billions in property damage each year. The U.S. is investigating solutions to this problem that benefit both animals and drivers, including dedicated wildlife crossings such as bridges and culverts. In late 2025, Colorado opened the I-25 Greenland wildlife overpass connecting 39,000 acres of habitat. California is also in the middle of constructing the Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing, which is expected to open in December 2026 above the 101 freeway.

Other parts of the world are developing different solutions. In India, the government decided to coat a short section of road in a unique red pattern. The intention is that it can slow down drivers in an eco-sensitive wildlife corridor in Madhya Pradesh, as the 2-kilometer (or about 1.2-mile) stretch of National Highway 45 passes through the Veerangana Durgavati Tiger Reserve. To naturally slow down drivers, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways decided to put a bright red, thin, thermoplastic surface layer on the road, along with a few other measures to help protect wildlife. Here's how it works.