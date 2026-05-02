How A Second-Story Living Room Became Home For Paul Walker's Nissan Skyline
If there's one franchise we all associate with 2000s street racing, it's the "Fast & Furious" franchise. And that's not by accident; the first few movies featured some truly outstanding vehicles, propelling tuner and muscle culture center stage. You have high-performance cars like the Toyota Supra RZ or Veilside RX-7 from the first and third movies, respectively, right on down to Jesse's Mk3 Jetta, a car with its own unique history. But few cars are as iconic within the series, or indeed in the movies at large, as the Nissan Skyline GT-R cover car of "2 Fast 2 Furious." Up until recently, fans genuinely had no idea where it went.
Enter German collector firm ChromeCars, a company specializing in classics and movie cars, which found the original #1 hero car in a Norwegian living room, of all places. The Skyline, driven by Brian O'Conner (played by Paul Walker), disappeared from the limelight after ending up in private hands in 2008, where its journey unceremoniously ended in a collector's second-floor living area. The new owner wasn't on any social media platforms and apparently didn't show the car off much, leaving the wider community wondering where on Earth such a famous car had disappeared to.
ChromeCars managed to extricate the car by rolling it out onto a rooftop before hoisting it down by crane; movie car expert Craig Lieberman was on hand to verify its authenticity. Since acquiring it, ChromeCars cleaned it up, and it's currently on display on the company's website alongside its fellow "2 Fast 2 Furious" racers.
How did the car end up in Norway, and where is it now?
In an interview with 7 News Australia in March 2026, ChromeCars said six Skyline GT-Rs were used in the making of "2 Fast 2 Furious," including its lesser-known "Turbo-Charged Prelude" short film showing how Paul Walker's character found the car in the first place. This particular car is the main hero car, used in the prelude as well as the final on-screen shot, after the Skyline was disabled in a police chase. It's one of five real GT-Rs acquired for the movie, which also utilized a modified non-GT-R Skyline for specific camera shots.
The Skyline was displayed at local shows and retained by Universal up until 2008, when it was purchased for an undisclosed sum by a Norwegian collector. The gentleman imported the car to Norway and apparently placed it on the second floor of his home, where it remained for 18 years. Movie car enthusiasts long believed the car to have been lost at some point, with all the other Skylines presumably suffering damage during filming or being retained by Universal.
ChromeCars currently displays the infamous silver and blue Skyline on the company website alongside the three other cars it raced with — the Suki S2000, Julius RX-7, and Slap Jack Supra. As of April 2026, the company lists no other description on the car's official page, simply listing its basic specs: engine, doors, and color. The company exhibits the "Fast & Furious" cars at live events, so we're hopeful to see the Skyline take center stage once again for the first time since the early 2000s.
The specs of Brian's original Skyline
Any tuner enthusiast would readily tell you that the Skyline R34 GT-R is one of the most legendary JDM cars of all time, while others consider it one of the most overrated cars. Whatever your opinion, you have to respect its capabilities: the RB26DETT straight-six, ATTESA 4WD, Super-HICAS four-wheel steering, Getrag 6-speed, and more. The film crew extensively modified all of these factors, claiming they effectively had to because the car was simply too well planted for many scenes. While drifting looks good on screen, it isn't what the R34 GT-R was good at, with its handling characteristics favoring composure through the corners.
To solve this unique problem, the team removed the front driveshaft and disabled the four-wheel steering system, altering the Skyline's handling so it would drift around corners. They kept the engine bay clean but enhanced, fitting a Turbonetics intercooler, K&N intake, and HKS titanium exhaust. JIC Magic shocks and Goldline springs rounded out the running gear, along with a set of HRE 446 wheels on Toyo tires.
But we all fell in love with its looks as well as its speed, and the film crew didn't skimp here, either. It wears a C-West body kit and various interior modifications, including three 10-pound Nitrous Express bottles replacing the passenger seat (not actually plumbed to the engine), HKS gauges, Sparco harness, Momo steering wheel, and Clarion head unit.
It's a shame we barely got two scenes with it in the movie, but thanks to ChromeCars, we'll be able to appreciate it in all its beauty once again. Film buff gearheads, rejoice.