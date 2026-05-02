How A Second-Story Living Room Became Home For Paul Walker's Nissan Skyline

If there's one franchise we all associate with 2000s street racing, it's the "Fast & Furious" franchise. And that's not by accident; the first few movies featured some truly outstanding vehicles, propelling tuner and muscle culture center stage. You have high-performance cars like the Toyota Supra RZ or Veilside RX-7 from the first and third movies, respectively, right on down to Jesse's Mk3 Jetta, a car with its own unique history. But few cars are as iconic within the series, or indeed in the movies at large, as the Nissan Skyline GT-R cover car of "2 Fast 2 Furious." Up until recently, fans genuinely had no idea where it went.

Enter German collector firm ChromeCars, a company specializing in classics and movie cars, which found the original #1 hero car in a Norwegian living room, of all places. The Skyline, driven by Brian O'Conner (played by Paul Walker), disappeared from the limelight after ending up in private hands in 2008, where its journey unceremoniously ended in a collector's second-floor living area. The new owner wasn't on any social media platforms and apparently didn't show the car off much, leaving the wider community wondering where on Earth such a famous car had disappeared to.

ChromeCars managed to extricate the car by rolling it out onto a rooftop before hoisting it down by crane; movie car expert Craig Lieberman was on hand to verify its authenticity. Since acquiring it, ChromeCars cleaned it up, and it's currently on display on the company's website alongside its fellow "2 Fast 2 Furious" racers.