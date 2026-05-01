Everyone Thought This Was A Sailor Myth - Satellites Prove It's True

If you haven't seen the 1972 movie The Poseidon Adventure (it's a classic, starring Gene Hackman, Shelley Winters, and Leslie Nielsen, among others!), perhaps you've seen the 2006 remake simply dubbed Poseidon, with Richard Dreyfuss and Kurt Russell. These movies tell the story of a cruise ship named after the Greek god of the sea, Poseidon, that is struck by a massive rogue wave and capsizes, turning completely upside down. Like most disaster movies, the premise is a bit unbelievable, but rogue waves exist, and scientists are finally gaining an understanding of how and why they form.

The legend of rogue waves has existed for centuries. Sailors would report monstrous waves that seemingly appeared out of nowhere. Despite the persistent stories, rogue waves weren't scientifically measured until 1995, when an 80-foot wave in the North Sea hit the Draupner oil platform, wreaking havoc but ultimately becoming the first rogue wave ever measured in the open ocean. Myth became reality, but scientists still didn't understand how these waves formed.

Satellite data was first used to study rogue waves in 2001 using the European Space Agency's ERS-2 satellite. Since then, there have been several studies internationally using satellites to better understand rogue waves and in late 2024, the Surface Water and Ocean Topography (SWOT) satellite captured waves measuring 65 feet to 115 feet. The data not only confirmed the existence of such massive waves but found that they can occur hundreds or even thousands of miles away from powerful storms. This data, along with other studies, has given scientists a better understanding of rogue waves than ever before.