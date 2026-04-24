Buyer Says Jeep Dealership Ripped Him Off Big Time (And Forged His Signature To Do It)

Buying a car is supposed to be an exciting experience. Sure, there's some stress involved with making sure your finances are in order, checking that the car is in good shape, and you're not in the middle of the worst time of year for used car shopping, but it should be thrilling to get a new set of wheels. Unfortunately, in rare instances, buying a car can lead to headaches, which is what happened to New Yorker Louis Huertas.

Per Automotive News, Louis Huertas purchased a 2025 Jeep Grand Cherokee L for $49,000 from Riverdale Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, which, to his understanding, only had around 13 miles on the odometer. GM Financial Services later reached out to let him know that the mileage was incorrect. Huertas claimed that the mileage, when he checked, was actually 6,216 miles. However, this was just the start: Huertas alleged that the sales contact listed a price of $51,400, with thousands of dollars of add-ons he never consented to.

He also claimed to have signed all of his paperwork physically, except for the digitally signed credit application. Despite this, the digital sales contract had his signature, which he claimed proved that the dealership forged his signature. If Huertas' claims hold up in the court of law, Riverdale Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram could have a lot to answer for. The case, which also names GM Financial as a defendant, suggests that the dealership's actions could violate multiple major laws.