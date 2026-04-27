3 DIY Projects You Should Never Try To Do Indoors

These days, we're all becoming more and more accustomed to remote work. Things that used to only happen within the confines of official businesses, now regularly happen in the privacy of homes everywhere. We get why someone might be envious of their friends who work from home, but not all work is suitable for the home environment.

We're all in favor of the do-it-yourself philosophy. Most people could benefit from a few hands-on skills and DIY home repairs or projects can be a good way to save money and a fun way to fill a weekend. That said, there are some projects you should leave to the pros and others you can do, but you shouldn't do at home.

Safety is paramount when working on any DIY project and that includes choosing the right environment. If you have any DIY projects coming down the pipe, take some time to plan before you get started and think twice about doing any of these DIY activities inside the confines of your home.