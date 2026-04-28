Michelin Created New Smart Tire Tech That Could Keep Heavy-Duty Trucks Safer

In recent years, we've seen smart TVs, smart fridges, smart washing machines... but what about smart tires? It sounds like a goofy comedy sketch, but Michelin's not playing around. The major tire brand's Connected Fleet division has seriously introduced a new "smart tire" monitoring system. They're calling it Smart Predictive Tire technology, and it's supposed to result in fewer breakdowns and better safety overall for heavy-duty truckers, specifically, Class 7 and Class 8 operations.

According to the press release, the Smart Predictive Tires combine real-time pressure and temperature tracking with predictive analytics. If it works as well as it says, the system could change the way maintenance is done on fleets. In theory, fleets could move away from dangerous roadside fixes toward early detection and prevention. Take the tech's proprietary "Smart Leak" algorithm, for example. While you may monitor your car's tires for signs of slow air loss, this feature automates detection for heavy-duty trucks by monitoring tire data around the clock. If there's a problem, fleet managers would get an alert to address the issue before the truck hits the road again.