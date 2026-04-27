Those Gaps In Speed Bumps Actually Serve A Critical Purpose

Studies show that speed humps really do slow drivers down, and while that's a good thing for the safety of pedestrians and cyclists, it does have some less desirable side effects. Emergency vehicles can also be impeded by speed humps, with one California study showing that fire trucks can be delayed by up to 15 seconds per section of humps. A larger number of humps can make a significant difference to a fire truck's response time, which is why some fire departments opposed the implementation of speed humps when they first started to become widely used.

In response to those concerns, road safety planners began to build speed cushions in areas that emergency vehicles frequently needed to pass through. A speed cushion is designed differently from the conventional speed hump, and it allows fire trucks to pass over it with minimal delay. While a hump stretches all of the way across a road at a fixed height, a speed cushion features a raised section in the middle of the road with gaps at the sides. These gaps are designed to match the track width of an American fire truck, allowing trucks to pass over the cushion without needing to significantly slow down.

Further studies comparing the two types of traffic calming measures confirmed that speed cushions cause significantly less delay to fire trucks and other kinds of emergency vehicles than humps. At the same time, they still help cut the average speeds of passenger vehicles traveling on the road.