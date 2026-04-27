Not ChatGPT, Not Claude: This AI Platform Ranks Highest For Customer Satisfaction In 2026

Despite its widespread use, it's easy to forget that AI platforms are relatively new. However, the technology has now matured enough that the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) has released its inaugural survey of AI platforms. The survey covered six of the major platforms, and each was rated on benchmarks including complex task handling, trust, accuracy, and user interface.

Before we look at the findings, let's look at the ranking system the ACSI uses. The platforms are graded on a scale of 0 to 100, with the total for each platform based on the average of the scores across all the benchmarks. The platforms covered in the survey were Gemini, ChatGPT, Grok, Claude, Copilot, and Perplexity AI, with a total of 2,711 people taking part in the survey.

While there was a definite winner, the results also showed that there wasn't much separating the platforms. In the top spot was Google's Gemini platform, which scored 76 out of 100. Coming in second place was Microsoft's Copilot, which scored 74. ChatGPT and Claude tied for third place with a score of 73. Finally, at the bottom of the pile with 71 were Perplexity AI and Grok.

While scores in the seventies might sound impressive, the ACSI also notes that this figure is similar to that of energy utilities, social media platforms, and mortgage lenders — as the study notes, these aren't industries renowned for customer satisfaction.