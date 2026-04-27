Not ChatGPT, Not Claude: This AI Platform Ranks Highest For Customer Satisfaction In 2026
Despite its widespread use, it's easy to forget that AI platforms are relatively new. However, the technology has now matured enough that the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) has released its inaugural survey of AI platforms. The survey covered six of the major platforms, and each was rated on benchmarks including complex task handling, trust, accuracy, and user interface.
Before we look at the findings, let's look at the ranking system the ACSI uses. The platforms are graded on a scale of 0 to 100, with the total for each platform based on the average of the scores across all the benchmarks. The platforms covered in the survey were Gemini, ChatGPT, Grok, Claude, Copilot, and Perplexity AI, with a total of 2,711 people taking part in the survey.
While there was a definite winner, the results also showed that there wasn't much separating the platforms. In the top spot was Google's Gemini platform, which scored 76 out of 100. Coming in second place was Microsoft's Copilot, which scored 74. ChatGPT and Claude tied for third place with a score of 73. Finally, at the bottom of the pile with 71 were Perplexity AI and Grok.
While scores in the seventies might sound impressive, the ACSI also notes that this figure is similar to that of energy utilities, social media platforms, and mortgage lenders — as the study notes, these aren't industries renowned for customer satisfaction.
What the survey reveals about AI users
The survey also revealed some interesting facts about how AI is being used and by whom. Perhaps surprisingly, given the prominence of the technology, is the fact that over half the respondents (56%) haven't used any AI platform recently. The flip side of this is that those who do use it use it heavily, with 61% using it multiple times daily.
One interesting pattern to emerge from the data was how AI usage seems to increase with income. For instance, while 44% of respondents have used AI recently, that number increases to 72% for those who make $100,000 or more per year — the majority of whom used it several times a day. There was also a difference in customer satisfaction ratings when comparing premium tiers. If you've wondered whether Gemini Advanced is worth paying for, then the data suggests there's a case. Gemini's paid tier came out on top with 82. ChatGPT moved up to second with 80, and Perplexity was worst with 74.
Of course, we can't discuss AI without mentioning the ongoing concerns with the technology. Data security and privacy concerns scored 72 in the survey, which is below the average benchmark rating of 73. Again, not much of a difference, but it does reflect user concerns and highlights why there are certain things you should never tell ChatGPT or other AI platforms. Finally, and staying on the topic of user concerns, the survey revealed that 21% of respondents had an extremely favorable outlook on the future of AI, while the same percentage were very concerned about AI in the future. It seems that AI is still a polarizing issue.