The Pros And Cons Of Using Acrylic Concrete Sealer In Your Garage

For many home owners, a clean, clutter-free garage is a legitimate point of pride. That space is, after all, as prone to collecting dust and dirt as it is to amassing unsecured lawn care gear, sports equipment, and auto care supplies, among many other items. While finding homes for all that stuff will go a long way in giving you a presentable garage, touching up the floor could help transform it into the sort of space you're not only proud to show to your friend and neighbors but one you enjoy yourself when no one else is around.

Most garage floors are, after all, made from a purely functional slab of concrete. Durable as it might be, that slab still needs regular cleaning. Yes, the concrete will almost certainly benefit from any protection you might apply to treat it from cracks and gaps too. There are several products available to consumers for just that purpose, and that list indeed includes acrylic concrete sealers.

If you're unfamiliar with this type of sealant, they are water or solvent-based coatings designed with acrylic resins that are intended to seal cracks, gaps, and joints in concrete and other foundational compounds. Apart from potentially preventing those imperfections from worsening, acrylic sealers can also give your garage floor a fresh, crisp sheen that elevates the entire space. That desirable factor aside, there are other aspects to consider when using an acrylic concrete sealer in your garage, and not all of them are good.