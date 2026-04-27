Samsung's First Cell Phone Is Older Than You Probably Think

Samsung has come a long way from its humble beginnings as a grocery trading store all the way back in 1938. In addition to being a household name in the appliance world, the brand has become synonymous with mobile phones. Among the major moments in the history of Samsung Mobile is the introduction of the very first Samsung cell phone, which happened way earlier than you might think. While it took until the 1990s and 2000s for handheld mobile phones to truly boom, the first Samsung cell phone was slightly ahead of the curve, debuting in 1988.

Dubbed the Samsung SH-100, this blocky, antennaed phone isn't much to look at by modern standards. However, it has earned its place in history as not only Samsung's first foray into the cell phone market, but as the first cell phone ever produced by a South Korean company. It was shown off for the first time during the Seoul summer Olympics, but this major spotlight didn't translate to incredible sales success. Estimates place the sales numbers on the SH-100 at a mere few thousand units, which is hardly a strong start for Samsung's cell phone endeavors.

Despite this, Samsung has gone on to become a hugely successful entity in the phone world. Not only is this remarkable given the SH-100's rocky start, but also because of the less than stellar performance of its even more antiquated predecessor.