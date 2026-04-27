Samsung's First Cell Phone Is Older Than You Probably Think
Samsung has come a long way from its humble beginnings as a grocery trading store all the way back in 1938. In addition to being a household name in the appliance world, the brand has become synonymous with mobile phones. Among the major moments in the history of Samsung Mobile is the introduction of the very first Samsung cell phone, which happened way earlier than you might think. While it took until the 1990s and 2000s for handheld mobile phones to truly boom, the first Samsung cell phone was slightly ahead of the curve, debuting in 1988.
Dubbed the Samsung SH-100, this blocky, antennaed phone isn't much to look at by modern standards. However, it has earned its place in history as not only Samsung's first foray into the cell phone market, but as the first cell phone ever produced by a South Korean company. It was shown off for the first time during the Seoul summer Olympics, but this major spotlight didn't translate to incredible sales success. Estimates place the sales numbers on the SH-100 at a mere few thousand units, which is hardly a strong start for Samsung's cell phone endeavors.
Despite this, Samsung has gone on to become a hugely successful entity in the phone world. Not only is this remarkable given the SH-100's rocky start, but also because of the less than stellar performance of its even more antiquated predecessor.
While dated, the SH-100 was a huge step up for mobile phone technology
Even with its lack of exciting features and bulky design, the SH-100 is a key player in the history of Samsung mobile phones. It set the stage for future advancements from the company in the following years, such as the release of the world's first MP3-enabled phone, the Samsung SPH-M2500 in 1999, and Samsung's first foray into the world of Android, the Galaxy S, which hit the market in 2010. Of course, it's entirely possible none of these and others would have come to fruition had it not been for the first Samsung phone, the only-somewhat-mobile SC-1000.
Yes, on a technicality, there's a mobile phone made by Samsung before the SH-100, but calling it a true mobile phone is a stretch. The SC-1000, which released in 1985, was an old school car phone meant to be used while on the move. It couldn't leave the vehicle, and it was quite cumbersome in size and shape. That's to say it wasn't a huge hit and ultimately fizzled out, along with the wider car phone trend, as the 21st century approached and cell phone technology advanced. Still, car phones are a key step in the stunning transformation of cell phones throughout the years, and the SC-1000 was needed to reach the SH-100 and phone models beyond.
Samsung's SH-100 is a dinosaur from a 2026 perspective, but its place in phone and communication history can't be denied. It wasn't the most successful model Samsung has ever seen, but it endures as a major advancement for the company all the same.