This Chevron Exec Has An Answer To Rising Gas Prices That Americans Aren't Going To Like

Gas prices are skyrocketing across the United States and around the world. For Americans in particular, according to the BBC, the average price across the country hit $4.02 a gallon on March 31 2026, a height it hadn't reached since Summer 2022. At the time of writing, the current average still stands at about this point, while the current average for diesel is $5.511. Along with other daily essentials like groceries and energy bills, these are the cost increases that hit hardest, and we look to industry experts for insight as to when there might be some relief.

Unfortunately, Chevron president of downstream, midstream, and chemicals, Andy Walz, doesn't appear to have any words of comfort for anxious drivers at present. In a CBS News interview, Walz was questioned about any options American drivers may have when faced with rising costs. He responded, "people should try to drive less, they should try to conserve energy [...] energy's essential for people's lives, but we should conserve it."

He also noted that he doesn't see a "silver bullet" to tackle the rising prices but added that the United States' access to crude oil that Chevron and others are using is, in his view, "helping Americans buffer their price." Ultimately, it's a situation that could worsen the longer it goes on, according to the executive. Needless to say, then, acknowledging just how vital vehicles are to Americans (and drivers around the globe) while also suggesting that they use them less is far from the most foolproof of solutions to the crisis.