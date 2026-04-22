Luxury Car Shopping Spree Lands Miami Waitress In Seriously Hot Water

Everyone dreams of being able to spend money on a lavish shopping spree, but this is a dream for a reason. It's financially unattainable for most, especially those with pretty regular, low-paying jobs. Thus, the headline that a Miami waitress went on a luxury car shopping spree sounds fake, and that's because, in a manner of speaking, it was. 7 News Miami reported that 38-year-old waitress Dunia Sierra wasn't making the kind of money that enables you to buy ten high-end cars in just over a week, but she seems to have done so anyway as part of a potential fraud scheme — and now she's in seriously hot water.

Back in 2023, Sierra was said to have made a string of incredible vehicle purchases. 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray, a 2018 Mercedes-Benz S560, a 2019 BMW i8, multiple 2023 Harley-Davidson motorcycles, and a whole lot more. She claimed to make around $180,000 per month as the general manager at the Miami Lakes restaurant, affording her the ability to buy, but this wasn't true in the least. Investigators theorized she attempted a "credit bust-out," which involves taking out multiple auto loans and nabbing the vehicles before credit reports can catch up.

Ultimately, Sierra was taken into custody and faced charges such as organized fraud, grand theft, and vehicle-related fraud. As it turns out, she's not the only Miami resident to be accused of trying and failing at such a plot as of late.