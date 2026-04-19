Viral Video Shows Workers Wearing Cameras That May Be Training AI To Replace Them

Artificial intelligence has been a hot topic for several years now, with ongoing concerns that the technology could lead to job losses in the future. AI has already killed much of the job market for aspiring coders, and there's fear that it will soon creep into more job sectors. Naturally, the public is sensitive to such a scenario, which is why videos like the one posted by Cybernews on YouTube have gained so much traction. While unconfirmed, many wonder if it shows humans training AI through cameras to potentially replace them at work in the coming years.

As seen in the above video, the person behind the camera is recording workers in India as they do their seemingly textile-related work. What's so eye-catching is the fact that they're wearing headsets with cameras attached to the front, acting as a second set of eyes as they work. While this could be a strict management tool used to ensure workers remain on-task while on the clock, many in the video's comments worry this is an example of footage collection for AI systems. Theoretically, the video gathered could train an AI within a robot form to do the job of those currently wearing the headsets.

As mentioned, it's unknown if this is exactly what this viral video depicts. Unfortunately, it's not an out-there theory by any means, seeing as this kind of AI training has become increasingly common as of late.