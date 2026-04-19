Viral Video Shows Workers Wearing Cameras That May Be Training AI To Replace Them
Artificial intelligence has been a hot topic for several years now, with ongoing concerns that the technology could lead to job losses in the future. AI has already killed much of the job market for aspiring coders, and there's fear that it will soon creep into more job sectors. Naturally, the public is sensitive to such a scenario, which is why videos like the one posted by Cybernews on YouTube have gained so much traction. While unconfirmed, many wonder if it shows humans training AI through cameras to potentially replace them at work in the coming years.
As seen in the above video, the person behind the camera is recording workers in India as they do their seemingly textile-related work. What's so eye-catching is the fact that they're wearing headsets with cameras attached to the front, acting as a second set of eyes as they work. While this could be a strict management tool used to ensure workers remain on-task while on the clock, many in the video's comments worry this is an example of footage collection for AI systems. Theoretically, the video gathered could train an AI within a robot form to do the job of those currently wearing the headsets.
As mentioned, it's unknown if this is exactly what this viral video depicts. Unfortunately, it's not an out-there theory by any means, seeing as this kind of AI training has become increasingly common as of late.
Training AI with work footage is far from unheard of
It's well understood that in order for AI to work as intended, vast amounts of data are essential. This technology doesn't technically create as much as it approximates ideas, images, and other data into a synthesized form. That's to say, if AI is to be used in a factory or other manual labor setting, it needs to understand how the job is done, in addition to needing a physical robotic form to execute tasks. Naturally, companies are already looking into this combination, seeking to completely change labor and how human beings interact with it.
For instance, the job platform Instawork sees a future where human labor is moved into a new area. While AI robots do the labor itself long-term, human workers don cameras and record themselves performing the job as examples. Thus, humans become trainers while robots serve as workers. While it can pay reasonably well, per MIT Technology Review, this work can be quite dull, repetitive, and unfulfilling according to those already giving it a try through the AI company Micro1. Still, according to CNN, there is public concern that this data collection could lead to outright job loss rather than replacement, without any kind of safety net for already overworked and underpaid workers.
As it stands, robotics and AI will only continue to evolve going forward, even growing together. Humanoid robots like those out of China can already do a lot, and with a wealth of labor information from camera-wearing workers, they'll likely learn to do much more in due time. What that means for the human workforce remains to be seen.